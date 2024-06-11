A boost for MIA accommodation outlets as 40,000 attend Griffith Sikh Games

The 2024 Griffith Sikh Games have been lauded the best so far, with over 40,000 people attending over the two days at Ted Scobie Oval.
According to organiser Harpreet Singh, Saturday drew a similar crowd to last year but it was Sunday that brought in the most people, no doubt keen to gain a view of the action finals matches.
Mr Singh said feedback has been hugely positive, with the only real set back being that some had to stay in nearby towns due to accommodation in Griffith being booked for the weekend.
"That's how popular this really was," Mr Singh said.
As a result, spectators booked rooms at motels, pubs and other accommodation services in nearby Leeton, Hillston, Darlington Point, and Coleambally, ensuring the entire MIA reaped the economic benefits the event.
"The second day was fully packed, with hardly enough room to move - especially around the Kabaddi circle," Mr Singh said.
"One thing I am very pleased about was, despite the huge crowds, I have not heard of any major problems that came out of the event.
"Everyone was very happy, appreciative of the local hospitality and generosity of our community.
"Before everyone went home on Monday we had a huge turnout at the Griffith Sikh Temple for everyone to pay their respects as well as to have something to eat before heading home.
"The weather over the entire weekend couldn't have been better, with only some early morning fog on Saturday morning delaying soccer by only a little."
Of course, Kabaddi proved to be the major draw card for attendees, with Mr Gingh naming it a highlight once more.
"We had teams from New Zealand, Queensland, Melbourne, Sydney," he said.
"Many of us got a huge surprise when a well-known Kabbadi player arrived all the way from Mexico to compete.
"Every one was pleased to see him as he was here last year too, and he playing for one of the Melbourne teams as a very good raider."
Mr Singh thanked the many businesses, organisations and individuals that sponsored and assisted to make this years games one of the most memorable.
"From what we've heard so far, things ran smoothly," Mr Singh said.
"Traffic wasn't an issue and people seemed to find parking.
"I think it was a great experience for everyone and a huge thank you to local emergency services, including police and paramedics, as well as Griffith City Council for assisting to make the result as good as it was."
