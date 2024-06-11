Hanwood leading the way in early stages of Madden Shield season

Hanwood are a force to be reckoned with in the Madden Shield, having headed into the June Long Weekend at the top of the table with a perfect record.
The side are five from five to start the season and headed into the bye with a 6-2 win over local rivals Leeton United at Hanwood Oval.
The home side got off to a flying start with Lara Coldwell scoring a first half hat-trick to see Hanwood head into halftime with a 3-1 lead after Charlie Lamont pulled on back for United.
Stephanie Carte added a fourth for the Hanwood while two in quick succession from Laura Andreazza and Coldwell while Lamont pulled another back for United as the home side came away with a commanding victory.
The Hanwood side will look to continue their strong season when they head to Rawlings Park to take on South Wagga.
They will be joined by their Leonard Cup counterparts, who will take on the Warriors, while crosstown rivals Yoogali FC have the bye.
