Sports enthusiast starring on the court with NSW PSSA selection

Hard work and dedication have really been paying off for Alec Brady, who was selected as part of the NSW PSSA State Basketball team to compete at the National Championship at the end of July.
Alec is a sporting enthusiast who loves to try his hand at all sports. A talented cricketer, footballer, and swimmer, the youngster found a new love for basketball two years ago.
The hard work started almost immediately with Alec taking part in Griffith Demons sides in the Western Junior League and being selected for the Southern Sports Academy Basketball squad. He has been fine-tuning his skills and taking any opportunity to practice.
Most afternoons, he can be found at the Griffith Sports Stadium, training with his team twice a week and shooting around with anyone who may join him the rest of the week.
A huge part of his basketball journey is a thank you to his coaches , who have contributed greatly to his skill set and made him the best version of himself.
Last year, Alec was selected for the Wagga Diocesan Basketball team and travelled to Wollongong to compete in the Mackillop trials.
While he showed his potential and played well, he was not successful in making it to the next level.
Just 12 months later, with many training sessions and games under his belt, Alec was picked in the Wagga Diocese side.
With a strong showing, Alec was successful in gaining a place on the Mackillop side, which was largely dominated by Sydney students. This is an outstanding achievement for a kid from a regional area.
As part of the Mackillop side, Alec headed to Newcastle at the end of May to compete at the NSW PSSA State Championship.
The talented basketballer had a strong showing in the 10 games played over the course of the four-day carnival against 140 of the best primary school-aged kids in the state.
Mackillop finished the carnival with seven wins and three losses, which put them in equal second on points. Unfortunately, they finished fourth after a countback.
While he was confident that he had given his all, Alec was ecstatic when his name was called out as one of 10 athletes to be selected for the NSW State team.
The Griffith youngster will now head to Sydney in mid-July for a three-day training camp before attending the National Championship on the Gold Coast to represent NSW against the best in the country at the end of July.
