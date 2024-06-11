The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sports enthusiast starring on the court with NSW PSSA selection

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 11 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hard work and dedication have really been paying off for Alec Brady, who was selected as part of the NSW PSSA State Basketball team to compete at the National Championship at the end of July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.