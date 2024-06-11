LHAC chairwoman is finalist for 'Volunteer of the Year'

LHAC chairwoman and volunteer Margaret King has been named as a finalist in the 2024 MLHD Excellence Awards, recognising her dedicated efforts as a volunteer.
Ms King has been named as a finalist in the 'Volunteer of the Year' category after serving years on the Local Health Advisory Committee, and said that it was a 'great honour' to be recognised alongside other amazing volunteers.
"I'm feeling very honoured to have been nominated - I think it's lovely recognition for the work you do as a volunteer," she said.
"We don't do it for recognition, but it's always nice ... I certainly put a lot of effort into keeping the community up-to-date on any healthcare concerns or news. I'm very passionate, I'm always looking for an opportunity to run an event or engage with the community."
She'll be going up against three other finalists in the category, but wasn't feeling competitive and sent her best wishes to the other finalists.
"Just to be nominated is a really lovely recognition of what you do."
Ms King will not be returning as chairwoman of the LHAC next year, but said she was sure to keep up her work in some capacity.
"This is my last year on the LHAC - we have timeframes, and I've done mine plus a bit extra. I'm not sure whether [the nomination] is for anything specific or maybe a recognition of a slightly longer bit of time," she said.
"It's sad but I'll still continue to do what I'm doing and I'm still passionate about it so I'll still be involved. Your time on the committee ends but it doesn't end the passion you have."
MLHD Chief Executive Jill Ludford said the awards were an opportunity to highlight the 'strength, resilience and leadership' of staff and volunteers, as well as recognise the difficult circumstances across the health sector.
"Our teams are embracing opportunities to drive changes to our healthcare models and come up with solutions to improve outcomes for our consumers," she said.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing the nominations this year as they truly do showcase the best of the work that we do across the District."
