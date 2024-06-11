GoFundMe established for Barellan family who lost home to blaze

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Barellan family who lost their home to fire at the weekend.
So far the cause has raised just over $1000, with a goal set for $30,000.
The fire broke out on Sunday June 9 at the home on Bendee Street and while there were some injuries, everyone was thankfully accounted for.
It's hoped the funds will allow the Samuel family to erect a shed-home to live in.
"They were renting and saving up to build on a block they owned," GoFundMe organsier Kellie Kenmir said.
"It will cost $25,000, and another $5000 to furnish.
"We understand times are tough and really would appreciate any help that comes through.
"We know how well small towns rally behind a family in need so if anyone can spare a dollar or two it would be appreciated greatly," she said.
The family - consisting of Chrissy-Lee, husband Darryl and seven children - are currently residing with Ms Kenmir who said the fire claimed almost everything the family owned.
"Everything they had was in that house; nothing was salvageable," she said.
"It's impacted every part of their lives.
"Darryl was at the house with the youngest, who is three-years-old, when it occurred.
"One thing to be glad for is everyone was accounted for, including the family cat which was singed but is being cared for."
It's hoped some extra donations might also assist a neighbour who was injured while attempting to fight the blaze.
"He's in a wheelchair after breaking both legs trying to jump the fence to help during the fire," she said.
"At the time Chrissy's mother and brother were also staying at the house and they too lost items.
"What has been raised in just the last 24 hours has been overwhelming, as well as the response from Barellan and surrounds.
"It's lovely to see and we are so grateful," she said.
Donations of clothing and other items are also being welcomed, while funds are also being welcomed at the Barellan General Store and the town's post office.
"Clothing received that might not fit the family are being passed on to other local charities as a means to pay it forward," Ms Kenmir said.
"We know everyone is doing it tough so any support would be greatly appreciated."
The GoFundMe page can be found at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/razzle-and-chrissy-and-their-7-kids
Meanwhile, it's understood investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.
