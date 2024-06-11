Haeusler overcomes long delay to defend Women's title at MIA Open

Jane Haeusler has made it two titles in as many years at the MIA Open after defending her women's crown in convincing fashion.
Coming into the competition as the No. 1 seed, Haeusler had the bye in round one before seeing off Bronte McGregor in convincing fashion with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Monday's final brought many delays and the women's open final was one to be caught up in the trouble after overnight rain with the final taking place three and a half hours late to allow for the clay courts to dry out.
The final was reduced to four-game sets, and Haeusler was able to dominate the final to come away with a 4-0,4-0 victory and secure a second straight title.
Haeusler didn't feel that she had anything special to stay focused during the delay, it was just about staying relaxed.
The Barellan local teamed up once again with Danny Dossetor to defend their mixed doubles crown after a walkover in the final.
