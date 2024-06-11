Friends of Griffith Pound's Pet of the Week | June

This handsome, friendly boy is looking for his forever home. You will never feel lonely with Garfield around. He will curl up on your lap and be your personal hot water bottle.
Garfield's placid nature would make him an ideal personal companion for anyone willing to give an older cat a new chance at life. His estimated age is about four years old.
He is very relaxed, and maybe a bit lazy, but will adore being close to you, particularly if lots of loving chin scratches are involved.
If you can offer Garfield a loving, forever home and would like to meet him, please give Council a call on 1300 176 077 to make an appointment for a meet and greet.
The male cat adoption fee is $244, which includes lifetime registration, microchipping, desexing and first vaccination. He has also been flea and worm treated.
If you are considering buying a new pet, please consider offering a home to an animal who really needs it and contact Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre.
Also, check out the Friends of Griffith Pound Facebook page for photos and details of dogs and cats available for adoption or rescue. We also share lost and found community posts to help owners quickly reclaim their pets before they reach the Pound.
