Dossetor makes it a dozen titles MIA Open Singles Titles after surviving scare

Daniel Dossetor has made it 12 men's open titles at the MIA Open after overcoming a challenge in the second round in the 103rd running of the event.
After having the opening round bye as the tournament's No. 1 seed, Dossetor came from a set down to win against Harry Stokes from Canberra 3-6,6-1,10/8 in a tiebreaker.
The champion admitted he was a little fortunate to survive the second round.
"A kid from Canberra had me down and out, but he let me back in, and then I got a bit of match practice and started playing better," he said.
It was smoother sailing from there as he came away with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Thomas Fuller to advance to the semi-final.
Run on Monday morning created chaos for the scheduling as the clay courts took the longest to dry out, and to condense the schedule, the semi final was shortened to the best of four games, with Dossetor able to defeat Lachlan Goodwin 4-1, 4-3.
Once the final rolled around, almost four hours after it was intended to, it was music to Dossetor's ears as the option to play a full game was on the table.
"We played a shortened game, and there isn't much room for error when you are playing a best of four," he said.
"We got the option to go back up to a full game after they had caught back up on the program and we both jumped at it."
Taking on Ewan Duff from Canberra in the final the champion saved his best for last as he came away with a 6-1, 6-0 victory for his 12th title.
While not ruling it out, Dossetor has been thinking about dropping the singles from his weekend.
"I'm 40 this year, so I might be doing what my opposition from last year is doing and just playing some father and son and not playing singles, but we will see," he said.
"I say to everyone that if play one event every year I'm not retired so I guess if I don't that means I'm retired.
With the chaos caused by the overnight rain, Dossetor praised the efforts of those involved in the tournament.
"Who would have thought we would have had 4mm of rain overnight but the committee have done and amazing job," he said.
"Jack Clifford and Cheryl Rawle got enough courts playable and now nearly all have dried out."
