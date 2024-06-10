Griffith council GM receives distinguished honour

Griffith City Council's general manger Brett Stonestreet received his public service medal late last month.
It was announced last year that Mr Stonetreet would receive the Medal for Public Service as part of the 2023 King's Birthday Honours.
He was awarded the medal at Government House in Sydney on May 29 by the NSW Governor, the honourable Margaret Beazley, crowning over 40 years in local government.
Mr Stonestreet said receiving the accolade was a great honour.
"It's been a very interesting journey over the last 40 plus years in local government and a real privilege to live and work in the special community of Griffith," Mr Stonestreet said.
"Mayors and councillors have been very supportive over the years and I'm so fortunate to work with such a committed senior management team and staff."
Mr Stonestreet began at Griffith City Council in 2011 and has noted numerous council achievements since.
His partner Vicki has been by his side and well-supportive of his work both in council and the community.
"I'm extremely proud of him," she said.
"He's demonstrated a lot of commitment and has worked tirelessly over the years.
"He's done an amazing job and it's wonderful he has received this award."
