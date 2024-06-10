The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Equestrian coach to take to the big stage

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 10 2024 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton equestrian coach Sarah Venamore has been selected to lead special training sessions at a world-renowned event in Melbourne later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.