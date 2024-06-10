Kabaddi draws the punters for 26th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament

With the 26th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament having wrapped, the winners of the main event - Kabaddi - have been announced.
In first place, Hari Singh (Nalwa) showcased agility and strength with 44.5 while Baba Deep Singh (Woolgoolga) wasn't far behind, taking silver with 36.
The best raider was Deep Daburji with 20/21 and best stopper was Mani Dayalpur with 3/6.
Thousands lined the fences where the ancient sport was taking place, with players both young and old showcasing defence and athleticism.
Precisely, the games being played at the weekend were known as Punjabi Kabbadi, carried out on a round pitch.
The aim is for a player on offence, known as a "raider" to run into an opposing team's half of the court, touch out as many as possible and return to their area without being tackled by defenders.
Some eight teams compete at one time in matches that can last as long as 40 minutes.
Griffith's Surinder Kaur spoke with The Area News just prior to the match on Saturday, explaining the prominence of the game.
"It's a huge part of Indian culture, with teams this year coming from Canada, New Zealand, Sydney and Melbourne," Mr Kaur said.
"When the first Sikh games came to Australia, Griffith was one of the first areas that organised to have them.
"Kabaddi is generally only played in the northern part of India and is Punjabi's state game," he said
"It also feature in the World Cup."
Mr Kaur said those involved must be fit and well-drilled to succeed, noting it as as a physical contest as much as a mental one.
"There is plenty of action in this game," he said.
"When it comes to the quarter finals and the finals you really get to see a demonstration of just how tough it can be.
"Those who make it to that stage must be well-built and the crowds go wild as the contest draws to a conclusion.
"The winning team receives a trophy and the prizes can be quite extensive.
"Last year alone the major prize was a Ford Mustang worth $60,000," he said.
