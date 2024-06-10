Sikh Games draw those from as far as Canada

Those from across the world and Australia were part of the massive crowd that turnout out for the 26th annual Griffith Sikh Games at the weekend.
Held over Saturday and Sunday, thousands travelled from as far as Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, interstate and even Canada for the event, with most describing it as an important reunion.
Canada's Prabjot Singh dropped by Griffith for the event as part of an engagement tour in Australia and aboard.
The lawyer from Alberta said meeting those from Sikh communities was especially important this month given it marks the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide.
"It also marks a year since the assassination of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar so it's a very pivotal time for me to be engaging with those from around the world," he said.
"Last year's assassination has led me to tour Australia, the UK and America to speak with people about concerns over transnational repression, foreign influence and Indian interference with democratic processes abroad," he said.
"Being in Australia is a means to speak with people about the prevalence of this issue and ways to combat it."
So impressed with the games that Mr Singh said he has no doubts he will return in future.
"This is such a vibrant event and it couldn't be held in a more inclusive, open community," he said.
"It's a wonderful way to bring people together and move forward.
"It's my first time in Griffith and I would certainly love to come back to this unique place.
"From here I'll be heading to the UK, then San Francisco and Vancouver but I'll very much be thinking of Griffith in my travels."
Anarjit Laur from Melbourne has been coming to the games annually and called it a great way to embrace the country lifestyle.
"I always enjoy the event, its cause and the country atmosphere," she said.
"I've met lots of people over the years and always make new friends.
"I also really enjoy the road trip, stopping at the temple in Shepparton and the many towns along the way."
For the Saul and Mann families, the Shaheedi Tournament is a great opportunity to reunite with one another.
"We absolutely love coming to the games and the ambience of them," Shally Sohal said.
"It's an excellent time for everybody."
