Guns, drugs charges: Strike force nabs two men during Leeton raids

Police have conducted several raids at homes in Leeton as part of a special strike force set up to investigate the alleged thefts of guns in the town.
Strike Force Kilnyana was established in May to investigate the matter and, as a result, two men have been arrested.
On Tuesday, June 4 officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District, with assistance from specialist officers, executed search warrants and firearms prohibition order searches on nine locations in the Leeton area.
About 11.30am that day, officers found a 28-year-old man on Sycamore Street in Leeton.
The man allegedly ran from the scene and was arrested a short time later following a pursuit.
He was taken to Leeton Police Station where he was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and one count each of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, and goods suspected stolen in/on premise.
The Leeton man was refused bail to reappear before Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
About 4:15pm on Saturday, June 8 officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District Criminal Investigations Unit arrested a 31-year-old man in Gidgee Street, Leeton.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station and charged with break and enter house, as well as 15 counts of stealing a firearm.
He was refused bail and appeared before Wagga Wagga Local Court, where he was refused bail to reappear before Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, June 13.
Anyone with information about the theft of firearms in Leeton shire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
