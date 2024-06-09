The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Back on top: Early buy in from new look side the winning ingredient

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 9 2024 - 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Thomas scores a try during Southern Inland Rugby Union's win over Monaro. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Cameron Thomas scores a try during Southern Inland Rugby Union's win over Monaro. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

A revamped Southern Inland side has regained the Brumbies Provincial Championship over Monaro.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.