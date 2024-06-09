Back on top: Early buy in from new look side the winning ingredient

A revamped Southern Inland side has regained the Brumbies Provincial Championship over Monaro.
After a tough selection period, the final side proved they were the right men for the job handing Monaro a massive 62-point loss in Tumut on Saturday.
Ending an 11-title winning streak at last year's championship, the side was determined to regain the title.
Clear on expectations and team goals from the get go, coach Michael Kanck couldn't be happier with the 69-7 win.
"It felt right from the start," Kanck said.
"From our first conversations before the first training session, the group had a very quick and sincere buy in to what the goals were of the team.
"We had motivated individuals all working towards the same goal."
"The first goal was win the game, the second one was to get as many players selected in the next level as possible."
Mutual respect and genuine team play was essential to the team's success this year.
"Everyone had that common goal and respect for each other," he said.
"The players looked around at the squad around them and were confident in the the players that were selected and that added to the guys being able to do their job and rely on their teammate next to them."
Not after several individual standouts, Kanck wanted each player on the field to make sure they made not only themselves look good, but their teammates.
Pleased with the team performance, he is expecting to see good SIRU representation once the Country team is released.
"Our set piece was dominant, our broken play was dominant, and our defence was pretty rock solid for a squad that was only having one game," he said.
"I'd expect a few selections but there were some handy Monaro players in the game as well.
Though a strong effort from everyone on the field, it was Ag College's Alex Meades who was named player of the game by the Brumbies.
Kanck also singled out the efforts of Tomasi Nabuliwaqa and Fletcher Wright.
"They really impacted themselves across the paddock for the full 80-minutes," he said.
"For two loose forwards, they played different games, Tomasi was strong on the ball carries and made opportunities for his teammates, he put people in good spots.
"Fletcher's pressure in defence and accuracy in the ruck was very impressive."
This year's Championships were a team short compared to previous editions, with South Coast not fielding a side.
Kanck said he'd love to see them return in coming years, advocating to get as many people playing as possible.
"We're all rugby passionate guys and we definitely feel for South Coast last year and this year," he said.
"In whatever shape we can try and make it happen, it'd be a good thing."
It wasn't just the scoreline that shaped the side's success this weekend, with Kanck thanking organisers from both Brumbies and the local associations in getting the day together.
With not a hiccup from the start to the end, he said a seamless day made his job as a coach even easier.
Southern Inland Rugby Union 69 (Tomasi Nabuliwaqa 2, Cameron Thomas, Mitch Ivill 2, Logan Phillips 2, Reuben Sarkis, Matthew Roberts, Mason Hughes, Stephen Gill tries; Cameron Thomas 4, Andrew Fauoo 3 goals) d Monaro 7 (Riley Brayshaw try; Dylan Johnson goal)
