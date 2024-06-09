Swans receive vastly different news regarding two of their young stars

Griffith has received vastly different news regarding two of their brightest up and coming young forwards.
On the positive end of the spectrum is the likely return of promising teenager Isaac Conlan after the King's Birthday long weekend general bye.
Conlan clashed heads with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong midfielder Tom Anderson during Griffith's 26-point loss to the Lions in round six and he has since missed the Swans games against Coolamon and Wagga Tigers through concussion protocols.
The emerging talent has shown a lot of promise in his first handful of senior games and Swans coach Greg Dreyer was expecting Conlan to return after the general bye as Griffith plays host to Collingullie-Wagga.
However, the news isn't as good for exciting small forward Bailey Morrissey who Dreyer expects will be out for the remainder of the season.
Morrissey played the opening two games of the season for the Swans, however he hasn't been seen since after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Dreyer was unsure of Morrissey's chances of returning to the field this year.
"It's unlikely," Dreyer said.
"He dislocated his shoulder and he had an operation.
"So they've stitched him up, but he's pretty sore.
"It doesn't look like he will."
It was a good weekend for the Swans as they jumped their way into the top five courtesy of a 41-point win on the road against the Tigers.
It hasn't been the strongest start to the season for Griffith and Dreyer agreed their win against the Tigers was an important one in regards to their finals chances.
"Yeah it's huge," he said.
"We don't want to pat ourselves on the back too much as we are still 3-4, but we were looking at 2-5.
"We've got a rest and then we've got 'Gullie and we'd really like the end the first round at 4-4 as that would be a massive win.
"It was huge this win, it's a win we had to get and we did it and got it done.
"We'll keep chipping away."
