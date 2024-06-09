The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Under lights and home for a sleep in; night shift a winner for Pascoe Cup

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 9 2024 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six rounds into the Pascoe Cup season, coaches have been pleased with the change in game day and time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.