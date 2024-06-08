'It's National Donut Day everyday here': Vaccari's Bakery owner

It was a day that might have been easily overlooked by some in the community, but for one Griffith bakery's at least it was a different story.
At Vaccari's Bakery on Probert Avenue the humble doughnut was well celebrated as part of National Doughnut Day on June 7.
But in some ways it's Nattional Doughnut Day everyday at the bakery, with owner Erin Vaccari saying teh sweet is as popular as scones and apple turnover.
The outlet sells hundreds on a day-to-day basis and Ms Vaccari spoke with The Area News about the demand for the food, from the top selling varieties, what sets their doughnuts apart from others and why it remains an important staple around the world.
"Nostalgia," Ms Vaccari said.
"Plain and simple nostalgia is what keeps them being one of our most popular items. Young and old alike love them; always have and likely always will."
Like most foods, doughnuts have evolved greatly over the decades but she says its still the run of the mill plain variety people seem to love best.
"Making them modern and make them relevant to customers is always important, which is why we have our Nutella-filled and cream-filled ones along with our jam-filled and traditional rings," she said.
"But unlike many places, we use a yeast-based recipe and it seems to make all the most difference.
"They tend to be fresher and because they are cooked in oil they are a lot fluffier than the bread-based ones.
"We make hundreds a day; a batch of 80 traditional rings, a batch of 80 Nutella-filled, and the same for our iced ones. And we always sell out," Ms Vaccari said.
"With the iced ones, we like to experiment with colours as they brighten up people's days. They're nice to just look at, let alone eat."
Ms Vaccari says regardless of which outlet you choose to treat your hankering, doughnuts will always remain high on menu lists.
"I don't believe you can go into a bakery and not find them unless they've sold out, which happens all the time because they are so popular," she said.
"There's something so simple yet enriching about them that simply endures."
