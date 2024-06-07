Griffith educators nominated in regional training awards

Griffith identities will be off to Wagga next week in the hope of securing top place in their categories at the Riverina Training Awards next week.
Among them is Katie Carusi, a room leader at Dorothy Waide Centre for Early Learning who is a finalist for Trainee of the Year.
Ms Carusi began her journey through TAFE studying a certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care before continuing through to the International Childcare College where she recently completed a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care.
Her dedication to the profession continues to grow, having now enrolled in a Bachelor of Early Childhood and Primary Education through Deakin University.
She said she is always looking to give more to the industry.
"I'm so excited; it honestly makes all the work I've done the past three years pay off in a big way," Ms Carusi said.
"I feel very confident with the skills I've acquired so far that I feel I can achieve anything I put my mind to."
She said she has had in interest in teaching since she was a teenager.
"I became instructor at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre and from there I thought child care would be a great area to go into," she said.
"I just love being able to give back and help youngsters achieve their goals.
"It puts the biggest smiles on their faces and my own in knowing I'm making a difference in their lives," she said.
Ms Carusi was nominated by her managers Kylie O'Connor and Alisha Bradshaw, and says she couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity.
"I want to thank all the staff at the centre, my former manager Grace at the International Childcare College and the amazing staff at the Griffith Central Preschool," she said.
"I also want to thank all the children at the service and their families for their support."
In addition, Marian Catholic College teacher Lucia Dickie has been nominated for VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year.
A teacher of 12 years at the college, she has been the VET coordinator since 2016 overseeing the delivery of hospitality, construction, business, information and digital technology and fitness programs.
They include the college's School Based Apprenticeship and Traineeship program.
She has been instrumental in leading initiatives including the expansion of VET programs through the funding and build of a new hospitality centre that included workspace design to ensure student needs are meet.
The Riverina Training Awards presentation will be held at the Wagga Civic Theatre from 6pm June 13.
Regional winners will be eligible for the NSW Training Awards to be held in Sydney in September.
