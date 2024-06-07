Griffith wineries reflect on accolades and sweet successes

De Bortoli Wines have done it again, taking a suit of accolades, this time at the recent National Capital Wine Show.
It comes after the family-owned company took gold and silver awards at the International Wine Show.
Since its inception, the National Capital Wine Show has served as a yardstick for the finest Australian wines, with the highest-awarded drops from qualifying Australian shows eligible to compete.
De Bortoli Wines made several trips to the podium this year and among the standout performers was the 2023 Rosé Rosé which claimed the coveted Rosé trophy, along with the 2022 Handcrafted Heathcote Shiraz which secured the Shiraz Trophy.
Adding to these accolades was the 2022 Ancient Soils, which clinched the trophy for Alternate Red Blends and three fortified wines, the NV Black Noble, NV Show Liqueur Muscat and the NV Rutherglen Estate Classic Muscat, also took home gold medals.
The company also secured an impressive array of 13 silver and 13 bronze medals.
Managing Director Darren De Bortoli reflected on the achievements, saying everyone at the winery is thrilled.
"It's incredibly rewarding to see our dedication to quality and tradition being recognized," Mr De Bortoli said.
"It's a testament to the hard work of our whole team."
Meanwhile, Calabria Family Wine Group are celebrating success since the acquisition of McWilliam's Wines in 2021.
"One of our major priorities the past three years has been to reinvigorate the fortified ranges," sales and marketing manager Andrew Calabria said.
He said investing over $300,000 on enhanced premium packaging redevelopment and a major three-year national consumer advertising campaign has aided in bringing the brand back to life.
The McWilliam's brand has seen sales rise 11 per cent on $15 brands.
"The new selection of specifically aged releases is a marked evolution of the winery's past," McWilliam's Wines Brand Manager Carrah Lymer said.
"That's while demonstrating McWilliam's position at the forefront of the fortified industry.
"These fortified wines are sensational and it's so exciting to see McWilliam's back sharing the story of its amazing wines through national campaigns."
Director of the Calabria Family Wine Group Bill Calabria reflected on the acquisition.
"We aim to uphold the legacy of the McWilliam family while also propelling the brand into a chapter of success," he said.
A milestone anniversary will be had in 2027 in which 150 years of McWilliams will be celebrated.
