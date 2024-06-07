Murrumbidgee fish habitats to be a boon for anglers

As many as 10 fish habitats could be installed in the Murrumbidgee River if a development application with Carrathool Shire Council is approved.
Under the development, the not-for-profit OzFish Australia will install the habitats to support prevalent native fish species as well as aim to bring back those lesser sighted.
The habitats would be located just upstream of Carrathool and comprise of logs set in a series of complex snags and forks to support the breeding of Golden and Silver Perch, Murray Cod, Murray Darling Rainbowfish, Trout Cod, Freshwater Catfish and other aquatic species.
If approved, OzFish staff will anchor the logs five meters apart at five separate locations, using pins and weight to ensure they endure potential future flooding and are protected from currents.
A major focus will be to provide riverbank protection and reduce erosion, as well as boost local tourism from an improved environment boasting fishing, kayaking and bird-watching.
Oz Fish's Murray Darling Basin program manager Braeden Lampard said previous habitats have been installed along the river at sites such as the Yanco Bridge.
"Oz Fish has taken a restoration project in the Murrumbidgee every year for the last four years," Mr Lampard said.
"There is historical evidence that large swathes of habitat was removed across the basin in the early years so Paddlesteamers could be used on the waters so now we are trying to bring that back.
"I envision it will be two to three months before we have a permit approved to carry out the work," he said.
"There's a whole range of measures we have to ensure, including adding additional habitat such as rocks and pins to create weight so they don't move and impact other water users."
He said the habitats, which are expected to cost between $1000 and $1500 each to create, are crucial to supporting fish numbers.
"Native fish need several things to survive," he said.
"One is flowing water, another is food source and third is habitat which is crucial to support breeding and add protection.
"It's typically quite expensive to install logs but we have a grant from NSW Habitat Action Grant to carry out this work.
"Essentially the cost of a recreational fishing licence means grants like this exist for us to apply for and carry out this work."
The application is on public exhibition until July 4 and available on councils website or in a council office.
For more information contact council on 6965 1900.
