Students bring their A-game to honour Stephanie Scott

Fun, friendship and fair play were the order of the day when it came to taking to the field in honour of the late Stephanie Scott.
Leeton High School, St Francis College, Yanco Agricultural High School and Hillston Central School recently contested the annual Stephanie Scott Gala Day at Leeton.
The gala day, where two shields in her name are on offer, is held each year to remember Stephanie, who was a teacher at Leeton High, and the influence she had on those around her.
The day began with an opening ceremony, which was a tribute to Stephanie and her ethos.
It was conducted by Martin Maley, a former teaching colleague of Stephanie at Leeton High.
The teams were arranged in a large circle and the players were asked to honour Stephanie's memory by interacting with other players they didn't know in the spirit of friendship, which was one of Stephanie's many qualities.
Stephanie had been an influential figure in the game of soccer, as well as a great example and mentor for the young people she came into contact with.
She coached the Bill Turner Trophy (under 15s girls) and senior teams for Leeton High and played for the Leeton United Football Club.
Stephanie also started a women's soccer team for the Tolland Football Club while studying at Charles Sturt University in Wagga.
All of the matches on the day were played in good spirit, just as Stephanie would have wished.
The event was well organised by Catherine Gray from Yanco Agricultural High, with St Francis winning both the boys and girls Stephanie Scott Shields after some excellent displays on the pitch.
These two teams will now go on to play round three of the Bill Turner Cup (boys) and Bill Turner Trophy (girls) against Finley High and Deniliquin High respectively.
Best and fairest in the finals, as judged by the referees, was Lara Coldwell from St Francis and Miah Weymouth from Leeton High in the girls division.
For the boys division it was St Francis College's Salvatore Alampi for the second consecutive year and Xavier Sullivan from Leeton High.
Best and fairest for Yanco Ag High was Jess Golder and Seth Eastly and for Hillston Central Melissa Smith and Harrison Bartholomew.
The students and teams progressing to the next stage of the competition will now head back to the training field to prepare for the fixtures to come.
The competition itself has been running for many years, but it was decided after Stephanie's passing to rename the local component to honour her memory and dedication to the sport.
Stephanie was a fierce competitor on the soccer field, but was also well known for her sportsmanship and huge smile whenever she took to the field.
The gala day encourages students to take on those qualities whenever they take to the pitch, as well as in everyday life.
