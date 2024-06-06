Looking for things to do around Griffith this long weekend?

Here's your list of everything that's happening in Griffith and the surrounding region in the upcoming weeks.
The headliner event of the winter season in Griffith, the 26th annual Shaheedi Tournament will be filling Ted Scobie Oval and the Griffith Regional Sports Centre on June 8 and 9.
The games are Griffith's biggest annual event, with average numbers generally hitting around 35,000 people from all across the country and beyond.
The 2023 event even won the category of Outstanding Visitor Experience at the annual Griffith Business Chamber Awards.
Kabaddi is the major draw, but other games such as soccer, volleyball and tug-of-war will also be played throughout the weekend.
De Bortoli Wines will be hosting a special event for the long weekend, beginning with artisanal markets on June 8 before hosting a relaxing afternoon of wine and music on June 9.
Artisanal crafts will be up for sale at De Bortoli wines from 9am on Saturday, with plenty of food and coffee available to enjoy while you browse through handmade arts. Musician Charlie Jones will be playing live music from midday until 4pm, while wine tastings and platters will also be on offer at the cellar door.
If that's not enough, the next day will see the 'WINEdown' event offer up a chance to kick back and take it easy with a glass of Griffith's finest.
One of Griffith's premiere musicians, Jesse Aviu, will be providing the tunes, while So & So catering brings the food with homemade pasta - wine will be provided by De Bortoli, as expected.
The artisan markets have free entry, while tickets are available for the WINEdown event through debortoli.com.au.
Griffith Takes Two is just around the corner, setting up at the Griffith Showgrounds on June 14 to showcase some of the town's best voices.
The sixth instalment of the singing showcase recently announced their performer lineup, with 15 pairs ready to duet it out on stage.
Each duo will perform a song in a massive effort to raise funds for the Cancer Care Foundation of Griffith.
Last year, the event raised over $200,000 for the cause. Tickets are now on sale at Ray White Griffith.
The Melbourne Comedy Festival is coming along to Griffith with a traveling tour setting up in Griffith Regional Theatre for a one-night performance on June 21.
Comedians including Dane Simpson, Lewis Garnham, Takashi Wakasugi and Alexandra Hudson will be bringing the laughs, with more expected to be announced.
Tickets are now available through the Griffith Regional Theatre's website.
