Griffith City Council to vote on councillor pay

Griffith City Council will be voting on councillor pay amounts at the next general meeting,
Under the Local Government Act, councils are required to pay councillors an annual salary, with mayors receiving an additional payment as well as the councillor fee.
The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal has enforced a 3.75 per cent increase on the minimum and maximum amounts that councillors can received.
That leaves the minimum amount per councillor at $10,220 and a maximum of $22,450 - while the mayor can receive a minimum additional payment of $21,770 and a maximum of $49,200.
Councillors currently receive closer to the top end of that scale - awarded a fee of $21,100 per year while the mayor is paid an additional $46,040 a year.
Staff have left the decision entirely in councillor's hands, making no recommendation.
The increase will take effect from July 1.
Griffith City Council is also set to vote on the next round of community grant applications, although with a smaller number of community groups recommended to be approved than usual.
The Community Grant Program is an initiative to help support local organisations that benefit the wider community's unmet needs, as well as support individuals attending significant events at a state or national level.
The latest round of applications closed on May 3, and councillors will be asked to decide which groups receive grants.
While twelve applications were received from community organisations, with a total of $21,783, only two groups have been recommended by staff to be approved.
Those groups are the TedX Griffith event and GRAPA, who have each been recommended to receive $2500 for their upcoming events and efforts.
The list of applicants has not been released by Griffith City Council.
Griffith City Council currently has $8063 left in the budget for Community grants, and staff have recommended that the remaining $3063 are rolled over into the next financial year's community grant budget.
Council will meet on June 11 at 7.00pm. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on Griffith City Council's facebook page.
