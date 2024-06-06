Warning to drivers amid Yambil Street works

Drivers are being warned to travel with care in the vicinity of Yambil Street with the fourth stage of upgrades in the area now underway.
Road closures and detours are in a place as excavators and crews work at the western end of the stretch.
The northern lane and centre parking lane of Yambil Street - from the Daines Street roundabout to the Kookora Street intersection - is closed to traffic as demolition of the road and footpath continues.
Meanwhile the west bound southern lane will remain open to through traffic.
Several near misses involving motorists driving the wrong way down Banna Lane have been reported and Council is reminding drivers that traffic direction between Daines Street and Kookora Street remains one-way, westbound only.
No Entry signage has been installed to guide motorists, with council's development and traffic coordinator, Greg Balind emphasising the danger of ignoring them.
"Driving the wrong way down Banna Lane poses a significant risk to motorists, construction workers and business/property owners with access to the lane," Mr Balind said.
"For your safety and the safety of others, please follow all posted directions."
Motorists are being reminded of penalties for driving contrary to a No Entry sign exceed $300 and carry two demerit points for non-compliance.
Throughout the upgrades, Council staff have been consulting with businesses and resident to discuss the impact of the works including driveway access and bin collection.
It comes following other works in the vicinity of the street, including Kooyoo Plaza last year.
The upgrade has been included as part of a number of works proposed to be undertaken in 2024/25, according to Griffith City Council's new budget.
It includes the second stage of Dickie Road, Kookora Street and Walla Avenue Roundabout as well as the fourth stage of the Griffith Southern Industrial Link Road.
Public feedback on the budget was open until Wednesday June 5, with submissions to be included in a report for a future ordinary meeting of council.
Meanwhile, those frequenting the CBD will have noticed something different about Griffith's bus shelters.
New 'smart' shelters have been installed in Yambil Street and Banna Avenue featuring some tech savvy features.
They include wireless phone charging, solar lighting, and future Wi-Fi capabilities.
It comes after new bus route improvements was unveiled for Griffith last year.
