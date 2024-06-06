Youngster making miles, urging others to run for charity

An inspirational youngster is urging others in the MIA and beyond to get involved in a worthy cause..
Hay young-gun Daniel Green will be taking part in The Fred Hollows Foundation's Fred's Big Run for the fourth year in a row while also looking to inspire others in the area to follow his footsteps.
At the age of 11, Daniel became one of The Fred Hollows Foundation's youngest fundraisers when he first took part in the cause in 2021.
This year Daniel will take on the challenge of running 150 kilometres and raising $1000, adding to the $4600 pool he has already accumulated for The Foundation.
"I really enjoy pushing myself when I run," Daniel said.
"Fred's Big Run has helped me get faster over time so I can now run five kilometres in 23 minutes.
"I also get joy out of helping others.
"I recently went back to visit my primary school and I helped the younger kids finish their own cross-country race," he said.
Daniel credits The Foundation with making him a young leader in his community.
His mother Tara praised the initiative.
"It's wonderful," she said.
"The Foundation connects with Daniel and supports him throughout.
"They engage with him which is so lovely as they're so grateful to him for all his efforts."
Daniel's passion for running grew organically through participation in events such as his school cross country, coming to the attention of the wider Hay community when he made a 75-kilometre trek into the village to visit family.
This year, Daniel will take on the challenge to run 150km over the month of August, with a goal to raise $1000 for the Fred Hollows Foundation.
In his final push he will complete a 10 kilometre event at the annual Dubbo Stampede.
Last year, Daniel was awarded Cub Scout of the Year by his local scout's club for his community engagement and fundraising efforts for The Foundation.
Now in its fifth year, Fred's Big Run has seen 30,500 participants raise over $6.7 million for The Foundation and amass a collective distance of 1,895,000km- just over 47 laps around the globe.
First gaining momentum during the pandemic lockdowns, the fundraiser last year raised $1.2 million to support The Foundation's mission to end avoidable blindness.
As a result more than 50,000 people will continue to benefit from The Foundation's sight-saving care.
Brand and Communications Director at The Foundation, Alison Hill, knows that founder Fred Hollows would have been immensely proud of Fred's Big Run.
"Most people don't realise Fred himself was a very active person," she said.
"He loved the outdoors, enjoyed a run, and was also an avid mountaineer that climbed Mt Cook in New Zealand numerous times."
More on Daniel's journey came be found on the Daniel's Fundraising Page.
