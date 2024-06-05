Cummins family tree unite to mark century in Griffith

Descendants of a long-standing Griffith family have celebrated 100 years in the city where it all began.
Some 22 relatives of the Cummins family travelled from across NSW and Victoria for the get-together, meeting up with six currently residing in Griffith on May 18
The family are decedents of Denis Joseph Cummins and Ann Catherine Coughlan who bore six children Patricia, Patrick, Thomas, Denis, Michael, and John.
Patrick Joseph Cummins was the first ancestor who arrived in Melbourne from Ireland in 1863, eventually settling in Carisbrook, Victoria.
In 1869 he married Margaret Cruickshank and they bore nine children, with Denis being the third.
The family of Denis and Ann travelled from Berrigan in 1924 and settled in Griffith on a farm called Pine Vale at Warburn.
Relative Margaret Perosin said the family had hopes of prosperity in farming as the irrigation scheme was being developed, however it was ultimately not to be.
"The story I've been told is at that for some reason my grandfather understood irrigation was going to be connected to Warburn," she said.
"That was why they brought property there, however it turned out irrigation was actually headed in the other direction.
"They continued to farm the land until the drought led them to move into Griffith."
Today no one bearing the Cummins surname reside here but descendants including Bill, Peter and Bethany Tyson along with Margaret Perosin and Roslyn Roberts, do.
Last months celebrations began with a mass at Griffith's Sacred Heart Church in which each family member was blessed.
The get-together continued with an Irish-themed dinner at Kolours Restaurant complete with Shamrocks, stew, music and Colcannon for the main meal.
"The Irish dinner was where we all got to meet; I think it was certainly a highlight," she said.
The following morning decedents visited the War Memorial and paid tribute to the three sons of Denis and Ann who served in WWII - Patrick, Michael, and John.
A visit to the cemetery followed where flowers were placed on each of the nine graves of the deceased members of the family.
"Many felt the cemetery visit was an eye-opener as at each site we heard an account of the individual. Many began to see where the Christian names had come from," she said.
"Patrick Cummins name had been carried on and there were four or five Patrick Josephs, the last of whom passed away last year.
"I think reaffirming the family connection was very important as well as celebrating 100 years of living in Griffith - something to be cherished," she said.
"I wanted us to have a gathering that wasn't going to take place at a funeral; the result was very special, with us all meeting relatives we had never met before.
"We felt it was important to get to know each other as we are all part of the history of the name."
