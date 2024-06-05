The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

Cummins family tree unite to mark century in Griffith

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
June 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Descendants of a long-standing Griffith family have celebrated 100 years in the city where it all began.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.