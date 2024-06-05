Community gardens coming together, on track for July unveiling

The new community gardens at Don Best Park are shaping up a month out from an official unveiling.
A range of plantings and new features have been installed, along with turf, a drinking fountain, garden beds, and a shelter, already drawing residents in to enjoy the community meeting space.
Soroptimists International Griffith have championed the gardens, in the hope it will be a draw card for women, girls and children to use as a safe space going forward.
"Our plan is to connect with the local community to foster the use of that garden as a safe and inclusive meeting space because in that part of town there isn't really a prime area for that," SI Griffith president Libby Trembath said.
"That area, near Colla Street, has a very tight-knit community and I think the space will be highly utilised by them."
In the meantime work is expected to continue for several more weeks.
"The fence will be up for a bit longer but we're hoping to also incorporate a vegetable planting area when it opens and a place for shared community signage," Mrs Trembath said.
It's hoped local school students will eventually come on board to aid with the success of the area.
"We've had some input for the garden and signage, but we're also hoping to engage with the leadership team from MRHS Griffith in future," she said.
"The youngsters are excited it's being championed and hopefully we can set up activities to further encourage people in the area to use it and eventually take over its care."
Mrs Trembath envisions a monthly working bee by Soroptomist members will further aid this.
"That will be to ensure the area is kept tidy and maintained," she said.
"The idea is that the community will take over that responsibility.
"As Soroptomists we are very excited as it's a beautiful concept to have an open space to share."
The Soroptomists opening of the community gardens and gathering space will be held on July 5.
