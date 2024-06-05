Soroptimists urging businesses to register defibrillators

Do you know where your nearest defibrillator is?
Griffith's Soroptimists are on a mission to make sure you do, urging businesses to get their defibrillators registered on the 'Heart of the Nation' app and check the batteries.
The app provides the location of the ten nearest automatic external defibrillators to the phone at the press of a button, as well as notifying nearby volunteers who can bring the defibrillator to the scene when needed.
Soroptimist Will Mead said that the group was motivated to get businesses to register after a number of cardiac incidents within the group's members. One ended in a death.
"There was no way of finding out if there was an AED anywhere near them - it's the time factor that makes a difference. One of our members found the Heart of the Nation app, but when we first looked, there were hardly any registered in Griffith," she said.
"We're trying to get businesses to register on the app, Griffith Women in Business and the Griffith Business Chamber have sent the information out and we've got our members looking out for AEDs as well."
While members of the public can register AEDs, it requires a lot of information more easily accessible by the businesses themselves.
"You need to know a whole deal of information about the business though - it's easier for businesses to do it themselves and it would take a member of the public a few hours so there's a time factor as well," said Mrs Mead.
She added an urge to businesses to check the batteries in their own defibrillators, and ensure staff were aware of their location.
The Heart of the Nation app is available at heartofthenation.com.au/hotn-app.
