Tightest contest in years shaping up as Group 20 reaches halfway mark

The phrase anyone can beat anyone hasn't been used too often to describe the Group 20 First Grade competition in recent seasons.
This year has had other ideas, with 2024 shaping up as one of the tightest in recent memory, with the first half of the season now completed.
The top five is separated by just three points after it looked as if there was a clear top three sides, but some results in recent weeks have proved to bring the pack back together.
Yenda were shaping up as the front runners of the competition but were brought back down to earth by the apparent giant killers of the competition in the returning Waratahs.
Henry Taylor has been a standout for the Blueheelers as the leading point scorer of the competition and is joint second on the try-scoring standings.
It had been an impressive start to the season for the Yenda side but they now find themselves level on points with DPC Roosters, just ahead on points difference and it sets up a tantalising match up on the return of the competition when the two sides meet at the Darlington Point Sportsground.
The Roosters were the early front runners for the competition having made a three-game undefeated run at the start of the season before tripping up against Waratahs and then TLU Sharks.
Guy Thompson has continued his form from his Ray Thorpe Medal-winning season of 2023 to lead the try-scoring in first grade with eight.
The battle for the final spot in the top three is set up nicely. The Black and Whites, Leeton, and Waratahs are separated by just two points, with the TLU Sharks in sixth just a point further behind.
The three sides from third to fifth have struggled to find their consistency in the opening half of the year with injuries hurting the progress from the Black and Whites and Greens while the returning Waratahs have started to find their stride and currently have five game unbeaten run.
The Greens showed what they have to offer in their final game before the long weekend with a strong performance against West Wyalong. With Billy Dickinson and Tyler O'Connell coming back into the side, that complete display against the Mallee Men could prove to be the launching point for their season.
In one of the surprises of the season, after two wooden spoons in a row, TLU Sharks are on the precipice of making a return to the finals series with a strong second half of the season. They have shown their ability with wins over Waratahs and DPC.
West Wyalong faces the toughest run if they want to have any chance of making the finals. They currently sit three points outside the top five.
