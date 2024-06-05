Griffith's hunger for seafood inspires new fish shop

The city's appetite for seafood has inspired local chef Edward Smith to open his own fish shop, with Fishsmiths enjoying a popular soft launch at the weekend.
For just $10 customers were able to grab a taste of the coast during the opening on June 2, with as many as 250 turning out on the day.
"I knew we would do well but I was amazed by just how well we did do. The cars just kept coming," Mr Smith said.
It's been a long-time dream for the head chef at the Southside Leagues Club, who has spent 37 years in the industry.
"I remember 20 years ago going into a Newcastle fish shop that was meant to be the best of the best but which I was actually disappointed by," he said.
"Since then I've thought I could do better regionally.
"I took the lease in October last year and it's taken a fair bit of work to get it up and running to this point; aside from plumbing and electrical, the outlet was a shell," Mr Smith said.
"I couldn't wait to open but Christmas, Mother's Day, Anzac Day, were all busy.
"I've got four to five locals employed and when things pick up we might also hire some junior staff."
Opening a seafood shop in the city was a no brainier for Mr Smith, noting a check of data relating to seafood consumption in Griffith affirmed this.
"Italians love seafood as do many other nationalities such as Pacific Islanders and the Chinese.
"I had a look at some Bureau of Statistics data which showed $8 million a year is spent on seafood in Griffith, from canned fish to top of the line product.
"That averages out to $150 per person spending on seafood per year," he said.
"So with that, I think Griffith's the ideal place to launch this business; I have aspirations to open further shops in other towns, hopefully starting with Wagga in the next 12 months," Mr Smith said.
"One of the key things is creating a smooth production line and a strong business model.
"Ensuring customers aren't having to wait and everyone is getting served is also important; that's why we have two tills.
"Having the freshest product possible is key, which is why we have three trucks coming from Melbourne suppliers with excellent track records."
The taste for seafood is a strong one among regional folk, with Mr Smith noting his own upbringing.
"I grew up away from the ocean so when we did go to the coast the first place we went was a fish and chip shop," he said.
"Personally my favourite variety is Ocean Trout. I grew up catching fresh water trout, but I find the ocean variety has milder, sweeter taste.
"I'm also a mad fisherman and we've gotten a lot of local fishing clubs on board.
"As a result, we will be regularly raffling off rods and gear to lucky customers," he said.
Fishsmiths is located on Probert Ave, open Tuesday to Saturday.
