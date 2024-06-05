What's the difference between Scotch whisky and Irish whiskey?

This is branded content.
Have you ever walked down the liquor aisle and wondered why some bottles were spelt 'whiskey' while others 'whisky'? Where did the extra vowel come from? Is it a typo?
No, whiskey and whisky are two completely different things with various flavour palates and classifications.
But what's the difference between two of the fan favourites, Scotch whisky and Irish whiskey? Keep reading to find out.
One of the most distinguishing features between whisky and whiskey is their taste. Scotch whisky is made from malted barley which generally gives it a fuller taste than many other whiskies on the market. Some even describe the taste as heavy, and it's definitely not for everyone's flavour palate!
On the other hand, Irish whiskey is made from both malted and unmalted barley to give it the smooth vanilla flavour that everyone knows and marvels at. This is generally considered easier to drink and therefore better for newbies to the craft.
Both Scotch and Irish whiskey are made in oak casks to give it a unique and powerful flavour. The effect on the whiskies will depend on the condition of the casks used, such as ex-bourbon casks and sherry casks. Despite them both being oak, they'll create a vastly different flavour profile.
Scotch whisky is most commonly double-distilled in copper pot stills.
While Irish whiskey is still often made in copper stills, they tend to use a smaller variety of stills to reduce the variation between batches. The majority of Irish whiskey is triple distilled, although some distilleries will stop at double distilling if they don't think their spirit needs a third.
The variation between distillers is what makes whiskies so special - no two brands will ever taste exactly the same as each other. No wonder people dedicate their lives to this rewarding and delicious hobby!
In terms of age, both Scotch and Irish whiskey are often aged for three years. This improves the flavour and reduces the alcohol profile to a more mellow buzz.
The longer the whiskies are kept in their casks, the more woody and spicy notes get to blend with the liquor too!
Okay, so we know the basic differences between Scotch and Irish whiskey - but one question still remains... Where'd that extra 'e' come from?
Well, the answer is as simple as a difference in translation that simply stuck. Irish distilleries added the extra letter while Scottish distilleries didn't. Simple as that!
However, once whiskies began becoming more popular around the world and other countries started making their own, they chose which spelling variation to use for their own whiskies.
As whiskey was primarily introduced to the United States by Irish immigrants, American whiskey is spelt with the Irish 'e'. It's important to note that not all Irish and Scotch whiskies are spelt the traditional way for their country.
You might find some Scotch whiskeys and Irish whiskys on the shelves, so don't take the spelling as a defining factor for what you're buying!
It's important to almost every Irish whiskey lover that you know which came first, and that was Irish whiskey.
However, Scotch whisky quickly caught up to its Irish counterpart, and it was responsible for the use of its column still which took the whisky market by storm. So, we guess you could say both whiskies are trailblazers in their own right.
Irish whiskey used unmalted barley for an important reason, too, which comes with its fair share of historical significance. This was a result of the 'malt tax' in Ireland, which saw products made with malted barley taxed higher than those that were not.
To get around this tax, unmalted barley was used. Despite the tax being long gone now, the traditional recipe has stuck for the most part as a specific style of whiskey, now being named 'Irish single pot still'.
Overall, there aren't too many differences between Scotch whisky and Irish whiskey. Other than their name, the only difference is that they taste slightly different and feature a few alternative methods of distillation and ageing.
The main differences between these two whiskies will be between the individual distilleries, because most make their liquors in unique ways to make sure they stand out from the crowd.
Scotch whisky tends to be heavier and fuller with a malted barley taste while Irish whiskey is smoother with a hint of vanilla. Depending on the casks the whiskies are aged in, you might also find flavours of wood, spice, and fruit.
We're big advocates of the best way to determine the differences between these two whiskies is to try them both for yourself.
Please drink mindfully and responsibly.
