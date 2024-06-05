Double feature of citizenship ceremony and film screening

The Griffith chapter of Rural Australians for Refugees has partnered up with Griffith City Council for this year's Refugee Week.
The chapter will be hosting their annual film screening on June 18, but for the first time, the film will be preceded by the council's citizenship ceremony for refugee week.
This year, RAR will be showing the film 'Cast from the Storm' - a story of teenage refugees who share their stories and connect through joining an after-school theatre group.
"We picked it especially because it's something schoolkids could relate to," said RAR member Will Mead.
"As with all our other films, the idea is to help people understand refugees as people and not just numbers and statistics. Really understand what it's like to be a teenager and a displaced person."
Ms Mead said she was especially excited to pair it with the citizenship ceremony.
"The two Refugee Week activities are both being held one after the after. A citizenship ceremony at 4.30pm and then a break before the film at 6.00pm," she said.
"People coming out of the citizenship ceremony and people there for the film can all mingle."
Money from the ticket sales will be split evenly between Griffith Rural Australians for Refugees, who plan to use the money for another barbecue, and Hazara Women for Change - an Afghanistan group working to provide education for young women in the country.
Tickets are now available at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
