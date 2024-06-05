MRHS-Griffith progresses through to next round of University Shield

Murrumbidgee Regional High School-Griffith has advanced to the next round of the University Shield after picking up a 38-22 victory over Leeton High School.
The game was shifted to the MRHS-Griffith site from Solar Mad Stadium, and the hosts looked to make the most of their home-field advantage.
Both sides started sloppy, and after Mason Payne was penalised twice for decent play, Leeton looked to take advantage.
They weren't able to, and with their first attacking play inside the opposition's 20, the MRHS side scored the first points of the morning through Tali Talioesila, who crossed in the corner for a 4-0 lead.
The MRHS side put pressure on the Leeton line, but the visitors' defence was able to hold the determined Griffith side at bay.
The hosts eventually extended their lead, spreading the ball out wide to Kieran Casey, who went over in the corner.
A mistake from the kickoff immediately brought the Leeton High side back into the game, and they made the most of it as Brayden Fejsa-Sexton found his way over.
Right on the halftime siren, the visitors locked the scoring up as Jesse Watson was able to get over after breaking the line to see the scores locked at 10-all.
The Griffith side, knowing they were in for a battle, came out strong to start the second half as Derrick Sitani found his way over.
Talieosila scored his second soon after while it was three in quick succession as Ben Williment dived over to make it 26-10 midway through the second half.
Leeton needed to be next to score if they wanted to have a chance of fighting back, and though Tom Dowse before a chip-and-chase from Watson on the third tackle, the gap closed to four points with 10 minutes to go, setting up a grandstand finish.
Having risen to the challenge from Leeton, MRHS looked to put the game to bed when Payne found his way over with four minutes left.
Another try before the full-time siren to Payne and a successful conversion from AJ Misi saw MRHS-Griffith advance to the next round of the competition with the 16-point win.
