More players on the field boosts talent pool ahead of Southern Inland clash

Head coach Mark Macarthur isn't expecting any shows of individual brilliance but a cohesive team effort at this weekend's Brumbies Provincial Championships.
An influx of fresh players into the competition has made for tough decisions ahead of the game against Monaro.
Southern Inland Rugby Union's Macarthur handed down his 25-player strong squad on Tuesday, with all bar one club represented.
With a combination of new and returning players, he said this year's squad is a reflection of the growing talent pool in the local women's competition.
"We've got a good mixture of returning players, younger players, new players who have come into rugby," Macarthur said.
"It's a very good spread of players from different teams."
Albury-Wodonga was the only team without availability for the game, while Ag College, Waratahs, and Griffith are represented by five players each.
With more players stepping onto the field in SIRU's increased 12s format this year, Macarthur said they've seen an increase in players available for selection in each position.
No longer can teams rely only on pace and instead he's seen an increase in strategic play across the field.
Juniors have also started to age into the senior system with more skills and experience than ever before.
"What we're seeing is a different variety of players to fill those positions, and we're starting to see some of those younger players coming through... and we're getting a better game," he said.
"I think there was a four percent increase of a junior players registering since last year which is really good to see and I think by expanding the competition from sevens to 10s and then 12s, it's given them more of an opportunity to come into these teams."
After a huge win in last year's game, Macarthur believes he has the squad to win again in Tumut on Saturday.
They will only have two training sessions under their belts come game time, including the trial held on Sunday, June 2.
He is confident the move to the 12s format locally will help in their adjustment to 15s this weekend.
Impressed with how well they picked up the structure he'd like to play with in their first session, he's confident they will fare well.
"I think that the ladies there in the positions that they're in will give it a red hot crack and hopefully it gives them an opportunity to show their individual abilities to be selected for Brumbies Country," he said.
"A lot of the players, I've picked them because of their ability to be dynamic in their spot, I think there's not going to be a single person that the team is going to rely on this year.
"There's a great ability across all of them."
Southern Inland play Monaro at 1pm at Tumut's Jarrah Oval before the respective men's teams play at 3pm.
1 Vanessa Harris (Waratahs), 2 Claire Foley (Waratahs), 3 Fay Saula (Griffith), 4 Casey Barnes (Wagga City), 5 Isabella Ellie Burnett (Ag College), 6 Jacolene De Jager (Ag College), 7 Tess Morrow (Ag College), 8 Salote Tubaitoga (Tumut), 9 Kellie Allcorn (Wagga City), 10 Milly Lucas (Waratahs), 11 Megan Lonsdale (Griffith), 12 Amelia Lolotonga (Griffith), 13 Tessa Good (Ag College), 14 Emily Lucas (Ag College), 15 Amy Fowler (Waratahs), 16 Amy Boylan (Reddies), 17 Seigia Seukeni (Griffith), 18 Milz Kuboutawa (Waratahs), 19 Vilimaina Tuidraki (Tumut). 20 Amelia Harris (Waratahs), 21 Sophia Kelsey (Griffith), 22 Molly Lenon (Wagga City), 23 Ruth Loata Nabulagi (Tumut), 24 Sylvia Lim (Redides), 25 Kiarna Veitch (Wagga City)
