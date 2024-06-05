The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New-look Southern Inland side out to avenge last year's slip up

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 5 2024 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Carwardine fires off a pass at Southern Inland representative training ahead of the clash with Monaro in Tumut on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Sam Carwardine fires off a pass at Southern Inland representative training ahead of the clash with Monaro in Tumut on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

For the first time in 13 years Southern Inland aren't holding the Brumbies Provincial Championships title and they are determined to change that.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.