Swans learn less from slow start, rebound against Tigers

After a slow start last week, the Swans wanted to rectify their first quarter performance against Wagga Tigers.
Pleased with how they have started most of their games this season, Georgia Fuller said they dropped in their game against Coolamon.
This weekend however, they were back out strong and controlling, leading to their 22-goal win over Wagga Tigers.
Without the need to play catch up, Fuller said they were able to continue adding to their score as the game wore on.
"I think this year we've been pretty good at our starts, but in tough games we need to be switched on," Fuller said.
"We know Tigers are a great team, so to be able to compete well against a team like that, you've got to have a good start, or they're going to come out firing, and they did fight back, but we ended up with a good win which was nice."
The Swans travelled with a small side this week, with both Jasmin Gilmour and Brianna Blumer out with injuries.
Next week's bye will serve the side well as they evaluate when the duo will be able to return.
Back in the side after a week off, Kacy Bell was a standout for the Swans, while Jenna Richards continues a breakout season.
"She's so strong and she just fits in well with the group of girls, so we love having her play with us," Fuller said.
"She's naturally just a talented player and she's been like that since she was young.
"We had her a little bit last year down in our shooting, for the start of the year before she went overseas, then yeah, we got her back this year to help complement our defence and she's just a lovely girl, so she's always going to fit in easy but we built that bit of relationship with her last year.
"She's been able to fit in quite well, she's good out there on the court and she's a bit of a leader too, which is nice for those younger girls."
Meanwhile it was a strong showing from the lower grade sides to continue what has been a strong 2024 out on court for the Swans.
A Reserve were able to hold on in a nail-biter against the Tigers to take out a three-goal victory to move into second while B Grade were able to come away with a third straight win. The impressive unbeaten run from C Grade has rolled on as they have moved two wins clear with an 11-game victory while the under 17s fell to their first defeat.
