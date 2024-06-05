Young voices to hit the national stage

Two Marian Catholic College students are a select few to have been chosen to represent the regions in performances at the Sydney Opera House and Government House in Canberra.
Jocelyn Field and Ryan Scarfo say it will be the opportunity of a lifetime, not only to perform at the venues but also at some private events and in undertaking workshops with internationally acclaimed artists.
That includes with the likes of Grammy-award winning ensemble VOCES8, the Australian Symphony, Australian Ballet and more.
The pair were chosen as part of an Moorambilla Voices initiative after attending the camp last year.
"They've been selected to be part of this extraordinary opportunity not just because of their exceptional capabilities but because Moorambilla Voices values their ability to represent themselves and their community," Jocelyn's mum Taryn said.
For Jocelyn, performing at the Opera House goes beyond the family's wildest dreams.
They arrived in Griffith from South Africa in late 2022 and saw the Opera House first hand during the move.
They considered it a 'bucket-list item' in of itself.
"It's going to be absolutely incredible and quite an overwhelming opportunity," Jocelyn said.
"It was a huge thing just to see the Opera House and now I'm going to be performing in it."
Mrs Field said she couldn't be prouder of her daughter, saying she has long had a talent for singing.
"Jocelyn's music has always been a gift in our household," Mrs Field said.
"Moorambilla Voices looks very carefully in choosing who goes and even being able to attend the camp was great for her in meeting and mingling with like-minded youngsters.
"If it wasn't for Soroptomsits International Griffith giving them a scholarship to attend the camp this wouldn't be happening," she said.
Ryan said he was blown away when he learned he had been selected.
"I'm feeling very excited, lucky and privileged to be doing this," he said.
"I was shocked when I found out I had been chosen and would be performing with world class acts, in addition to a select number of students from right across regional NSW," he said.
"For a regional student to sing in the Opera House, that level of experience is incredible."
"At this stage it's hard to say what the highlight will be but no doubt rubbing shoulders with esteemed musicians will be huge."
Jack's mum Denise said it took some time for the news to sink in.
"At first it was hard to even comprehend," Mrs Scarfo said.
"It's just mind-blowing. I'm immensely proud."
The performances will be part of a week-long tour departing from Dubbo, with the Opera House and Government House events to take place on June 23 and 24 and workshops held in the lead-up.
