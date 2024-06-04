Police investigating armed robbery at Leeton petrol station

Police are appealing to the community for information after an attempted robbery at a Leeton petrol station.
Just before midday on May 30, an unknown man entered the petrol station on Kurrajong Avenue armed with a machete, before threatening an attendant with the weapon while demanding money.
The attendant retreated to a back room, the man grabbed a handful of cash and was last seen heading towards Coolibah Street, entering a stolen ute and driving off.
He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, khaki hat with black logo, orange and navy high-vis jacket, black pants and black lace-up shoes.
Police from the district are investigating the robbery, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Police are also trying to locate a woman for threatening a bar attendant at Narrandera Bowling Club.
At 2.25pm on May 31, a 34-year-old Narrandera woman entered the club with her face covered, before picking up an umbrella and brandishing it at a female staff member.
Walking behind the bar, she demanded the attendant open the safe - when the attendant refused and called for help, the woman left the bar and escaped the club - keeping the umbrella. Police are currently attempting to locate the woman.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.