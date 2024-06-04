Performers announced for Griffith Takes Two line-up, tickets going fast

The acts for next week's highly anticipated Griffith Takes Two - Series 6 - have been announced, with rehearsals underway and tickets selling fast.
Around 50 tickets are left for the event to be held at the Woodside Hall on Friday June 14 at the Griffith Showgrounds.
Some 30 contestants - 15 pairs - will perform, including Dino Carusi and Karen French, Michael Sergi and Michael DiLorenzo, Luke Beltrame and Matthew Booth, Queenie Ortiz and Allan Mutia, Tony Licastro and Sophie Torresan, Dr Renuka and Eleanna Ballis and Alana Davies and D' Ella Sayers O' Meley.
In addition, Lynda Medcalf and Larissa Pfitzner, Theresa Nardi and Jarred Sillis, Sarah McLean and Angie Menegazzo, Demi Favero and Joseph Sergi, Bailee McDonald and Larnee McDonald, Joe Lenny Sergi and Georgia Thomas, Jenny Ellis and Romina Tappi and Hailey Jackson and Helaina Beltrame will also showcase.
Each duo will perform a song in a bid to raise funds for Cancer Care Foundation - Griffith in support of Cancer Care in Griffith.
Musicians Pat Sergi, Angelo and John Peruzzi, James Fraser and Jim Salvestro will orchestrate the event while EMC Glenn Starr and Farrer MP Sussan Ley will open the night with a rendition of 'It Takes Two'.
Former Young Citizen of the Year Zavian Williams will conduct a Welcome to Country and the judging panel will consist of Roy Spagnolo, Bill Calabria, Doug Curran, Sussan Ley and John Casella.
Local musician, the late Garry Salvestro will be remembered as an instrumental figure who helped establish "Takes Two" in Griffith, Leeton and Wagga.
Organsier Pat Sergi says excitement is building, with expectations of a sold out night in the same vein as last year.
"Things are looking excellent, with rehearsals well underway and tickets selling well," Mr Sergi said.
"There's going to be some great talent, with some of the couples having never performed before show showing great skills in rehearsals.
"Everyone is choosing fantastic songs, with the likes of numbers like He drinks tequila, she talks dirty in Spanish and 'Rock and Roll all nite to name just some. All songs are going to be well suited for a great night."
Mr Sergi says no target has been set for how much the event aims to raise, with however much well valued.
"Last year it raised over $200,000 but at the end of the day whatever we can raise, every dollar will count," he said.
The event is being made possible by an array of sponsors and supporters, including Casella Family Brands, Roy Spagnolo and Associates, Woods Family - Leeton, the Griffith Leagues Club, Murrumbidgee Diabetes Association, Pristine Productions and many more.
Tickets are on sale at Ray White Griffith.
