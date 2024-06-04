Murrumbidgee Mavs do it again to send Newcastle packing

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks have proven their tenacity and on-court commitment, picking up another critical win on the weekend.
The Mavericks continued their mid-season revival in the women's State League competition at the Leeton Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, proving too strong for the visiting Newcastle Falcons.
The win was built on improved shooting percentages and a broader spread of scorers as the Mavs extended their lead at every break to run out convincing 86-49 winners.
It was a full team effort for the home side, which has continued to build and surprise teams throughout the season so far.
Four players reached double figures on the scoresheet for the home team, with Maddy Routley (15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists) again producing a huge effort at both ends of the floor.
Routley was well supported by the hot hands of Maddy Kennedy (15 points, three assists and two steals), Emily Clyne (15 points, three assists and three steals) and Amelia Irvin (12 points, five rebounds and four assists).
Coach Josh Clyne was pleased with the ball use at the offensive end of the floor, singling out point guard Emmerson Waide (six points and four steals) for praise after she produced her best performance of the season, while captain Lesa Matthews (nine points and six rebounds) was again important for the Mavs in the paint.
Clyne identified greater defensive intensity as an area for focus as Murrumbidgee seek to further press their claims for a playoff berth in the coming weeks.
The victory moves the Mavs level on wins at fourth place on the Waratah Women's State League ladder ahead of an important double header road trip coming up against the Port Macquarie Dolphins and Tamworth Thunderbolts following the long weekend.
