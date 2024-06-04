Grass Roots expands scope to all ages

The Grass Roots Open Mic competition is coming back in August for it's fifth year on the Griffith Regional Theatre stage, and will be expanding beyond the previous age restriction.
For the first time, the open mic competition will be open to all ages rather than the previous under-30s restriction to help all musicians showcase their skills.
The competition will be split into an Under 21s section and the open category, meaning young artists won't have to compete with seasoned live-performance veterans though all will get a chance to shoot for the stars.
Organiser and judge Ben Ceccato said that they were keen to offer the Grass Roots experience to all after noticing an increase in older performers and those picking up music.
"We created the open category just as a way to expand on it as a community event ... We noticed within the community that there were people of all ages who were interested in having that opportunity, we felt that it fit the Grass Roots ethos," he said.
"Dookie Thorne is a prime example of someone who just started to have a go with music, we thought there could be more people like him and Grass Roots could give them an opportunity."
The competition will have prizes for Best Original Song, Best Performance and Judge's Choice for each section.
Mr Ceccato encouraged potential entrants to strongly consider writing original music, as a key part of the spirit of Grass Roots.
"The main prize has a focus on original music and composition so if anyone is thinking about entering and they have written something original, we strongly encourage people to play their original music," he said.
"Some of the prizes that we have, they require the song performed to be original and part of the idea is to encourage local songwriting. That was something we wanted to promote since day one."
