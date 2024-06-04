Format changes but Blacks keep streak in tact with strong second half

The Griffith Blacks have proven that in 2024 they can win in which ever format is put in front of them after picking up the points against with Ag College.
The clash was the first time in over a decade that the Blacks have taken part in a game of 15-a-side and that was the more important aspect of the weekend for Griffith coach Lama Lolotonga.
"It's great that we were able to pick up the win, but the best thing is that the girls were able to play 15-a-side again," he said.
"I wasn't too worried about winning or losing it's just great to have full sized games once again. It takes some time to adjust, but it was a great game to watch."
It was the visiting Aggies side who were able to open the scoring after spreading the ball out wide but the lead was short-lived as Amelia Lolotonga was able to shrug off a couple of defenders to find her way over to lock the score at 5-all.
The visiting side looked to have found the way again and would have retaken the lead if not for a strong hit from Megan Lonsdale at full back which pushed Aggies into touch.
Both sides struggled to maintain possession with plenty of turnovers before Griffith were able to get into attacking territory and made the most of it as Lele Katoa gave the home side the lead.
They went close to extending that late in the first half, but Lonsdale lost control before grounding the ball to see the Blacks leading 10-5 at the break.
Lolotonga put the slow start down to his side, adjusting to the format.
"I think it was just a case of adjusting to the extra numbers on the field, but they were really able to run away with it in the second half," he said.
It was a better start to the second half for the home side as Katoa got over and some strong defence saw them able to hold off Aggies push for a quick reply.
After a couple of raids from Ag College, the Blacks started to run away with the game, starting with a try to Lavinia Siale. Amy Parker made a 60-metre break almost immediately after the restart to score under the post while the icing was put on the cake with Siale getting her second.
Aggies were able to pull a try back but the Blacks were able to keep their undefeated start alive with a 34-12 victory.
