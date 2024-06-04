$36.6 million operating income projected by Murrumbidgee Council

Murrumbidgee Council anticipates an operating income of $36.6 million over 2024/25 according to a newly released draft budget.
Much of it will come from grants and contributions at $24.1 million while $10.4 million is predicted to be generated from rates, fees and charges.
Council expects to spend $29.2 million over the 2024/25 period, including $7.8 million for employee costs, $12.3 million for materials and services and $8.2 million in depreciation.
Over the period, Council will also carry out a $14.4 million capital works program.
Meanwhile, rates are predicted to rise to 4.5 per cent after the 2024/25 period.
A slew of projects are included such as the $4.5 million Young Street subdivision, the construction of several dwellings to address the housing shortage, and almost $6 million in road repair works funded by government programs.
Murrumbidgee Council's general manager John Scarce is encouraging residents to have their say on the draft operational plan and budget, now on public exhibition..
"This operational plan and budget reflects our commitment to improving quality of life for all residents," Mr Scarce said.
"We are investing in critical infrastructure, enhancing community services and promoting sustainable development.
"I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to review the plan and share their thoughts.
"Feedback is invaluable in ensuring our priorities align with the community's needs and aspirations."
Comments on the draft Operational Plan and Budget are open until 4pm June 24 and can be accessed at a council office or online at www.murrumbidgee.nsw.gov.au
Key projects and activities planned for 2024-25:
