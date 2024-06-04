Hanwood take bragging rights in inaugural Leonard Cup Griffith derby

The first meeting between the two Griffith Leonard Cup sides has seen Hanwood able to take the bragging rights after a 5-2 win over Yoogali FC at Hanwood Oval.
It was the visitors who were able to create the first real chance of the game as Selina Gatto was able to test Maree Cirillo before Hanwood were able to go up the other end and open the scoring as Brianna Upcroft was able to come off the left side and place the ball into the back of the net after eight minutes.
Yoogali FC came close to getting an equaliser as an outside of the foot shot from Melissa Baquero narrowly missed the far post before Johane Oberholzer gave Hanwood a two goal lead after being given room to turn in the box.
Baquero was able to pull a goal back six minutes later but the reprieve was shot-lived as Oberholzer was able to curl on in directly from the corner with four minutes left in the first half.
That wasn't the end of the action in the first half, as Emma Fattore made it 3-2 at the break, and her shot snuck home at the near post in the first half of the injury time.
Both sides looked to have an impact on the scoreboard during the second half but couldn't find the finishing required as it turned into a battle befitting of a derby.
With time winding down, Airlee Savage was able to make the most of a mistake from the Yoogali FC defence, while Kandice Bertoldo put the icing on the cake as her shot looped over Mischa Northeast to give Hanwood the three points with a 5-2 win.
After a couple of seasons without a local rivalry in the Leonard Cup, Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato welcomed the challenge this fixture provided.
"They certainly came to play, and it had that feeling of a derby about it in front of a good crowd, which is great to see," he said.
"It's what you want to have in competitions like this, you want a bit of a rivalry. It was also the first time we have been able to field our full-strength team this year."
It has been a very stop-start at the beginning of the season for the defending premiers, but after the long weekend, Hanwood will finally have some back-to-back games.
"We haven't done back to back games since the start of the season and even then the first game was only 20 minutes so not sure that counts," he said.
