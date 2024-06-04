Technical glitch mars Italian Republic flag-raising commemoration

A technical glitch in an online booking system meant a flag-raising commemoration of Italy's Republic Day was unable to go ahead on Sunday.
The event was meant to be the first use of a new community flag pole established to commemorate significant international events.
Although the flag was raised, not enough time was allowed for a gathering to be organsied.
Italy's Republic Day acknowledges the year the country voted to overthrow the monarchy and put an end to fascist dictatorship and oppression following WWII.
Despite it not going ahead, Griffith City Council has been praised for the new venture, with community organisations now able to request to fly a flag at the Community Gardens to celebrate cultural diversity.
Multicultural Council president Carmel La Rocca envisions it will be an important feature going forward.
"Although we weren't able to have an event, having this new pole means we will definitely mark the occasion next year," Ms La Rocca said.
"It signifies a milestone for our community in being able to honour international events that hold meaning for those who have moved to Griffith from other countries.
"Being able to raise a flag is a message of recognition."
The Community Flagpole was spearheaded by Cr Manjit Singh Lally via a budget request.
"We have such a large multicultural community and I think it's important we are able to demonstrate our commitment to diversity and exclusivity," Cr Lally said.
"The flagpole allows us to celebrate our richness and recognise significant events and dates that are important to our residents."
Community members interested in utilising the flagpole can book their preferred dates through council's online system.
Meanwhile, a crowd-pleasing celebration of Italy's independence was had with the La Festa della Republica Dinner Dance on Saturday at Romeo and Giulietta Restaurant.
Some 75 turned out for the night of food, wine, and music in what was the second annual dinner celebrating Italy's independence organised by the Griffith Italian Museum.
President Rina Mercuri has no doubts it will now be an important community tradition.
"Despite a couple of people pulling out due to illness, we had a great roll up and a huge amount of fun had," she said.
"It was so popular that some have already booked tables for next year.
"Although we don't know as of yet how much was raised for the museum, every little bit helps.
"Italy's independence was a huge step forward for the country, particularly in allowing women to vote.
"We will certainly look to keep this tradition going in Griffith; I don't believe it's only important for Italian culture in our city but all nationalities," Ms Mercuri said.
