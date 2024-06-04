Barellan to again bring nation's authentic heritage back to life

From donkeys to old-style dressers, visitors will take a wonderfully authentic step back in time at The Good Old Days Festival later this year.
Organisers are planning an "enhanced program" for the nation's largest gathering of harnessed draught animals at Barellan on October 5 and 6.
And with 6000 visitors and more than 400 caravanners and campers at last year's festival, Barellan Working Clydesdales Committee secretary Fiona Kibble said this year's event was already shaping up to be a ripper with ticket bookings flowing in since Easter.
"We are working hard to increase the visitor experience with an enhanced program plus the standing favourites to underpin what is the Narrandera Shire's biggest tourism event," Ms Kibble said.
The committee is putting together a full program of authentic heritage events, a Furphy Festival, camp oven dinner under the stars (with entertainment by The Bushwackers), and three-day glamping packages.
Visitors will be able to see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, an Australian Light Horse display, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, working dogs, blacksmith, log snigging, rope turning, sheaf tossing, old-fashioned children's games, bush poetry, and billy boiling, along with market stalls and the grand parade.
Master horsemen Bruce Bandy, of Barellan, together with Steve Johnson, of Lake Cargelligo, and Aleks Berzins, of Exeter, will drive a team of more than 20 heavy horses pulling a wool wagon around the arena.
They will be joined by cameleers bullockies, donkey and mule teams while Barellan farmer David Irvin will pull a Furphy water cart train with his vintage tractor.
A highlight this year will be the Perpetual Teamsters Trophy presented by Tim Peel, of Borambola, NSW.
The trophy is a model of a Bennett wagon crafted by Allan Langfield, of Wagga, and is awarded on a rotational basis to a different species of draught animal each year to acknowledge their contribution to the building of the nation.
Last year the bullock teams competed with Ron McKinnon named as the winner while this year it's the camel teams in the spotlight.
The inaugural Little Teamsters trophy was won by a third-generation teamster, Abby Parrot, who was a hit with her pair of goats pulling a miniature wagon.
This year the donkey teams will compete for the Little Teamsters Trophy, judged and presented on Sunday, October 6.
There will be a host of spectacles to enjoy including an obstacle course for heavy horses and their handlers, the Norma Zingel Memorial Trophy for the champion draught animals in a single furrow plough and the Billy Boiling Championships.
New this year will be a working beehive display (safely behind glass!) and a laundry collection from the early 20th century.
This display will include washboards, concrete wash tubs, coppers, detergent, wooden pegs, old irons and a genuine mini-Hills clothes hoist.
Visitors can check out "Grandma's kitchen" featuring a leadlight dresser, Laminex table and chairs, lino, crockery, cutlery and kitchen appliances of the 1920s and 1950s.
Ms Kibble said festival volunteers were excited to be planning for an event which will see the most experienced teamsters in the country assemble at Barellan.
"This year we look forward to welcoming visitors from all corners of the country in what is a huge economic injection for our small town and regional economy," she said.
The Good Old Days Festival is supported by the NSW government through Destination NSW's Regional Flagship Events Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.