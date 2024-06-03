Everything we learned from domestic violence forum

Content warning: This article mentions domestic and family violence. It may be distressing to some readers.
It was a grueling day for many at Linking Communities Network's Regional Family and Domestic Violence Conference on May 31, as survivors and advocates took the stage to share their stories.
LCN's Deputy CEO Kirrilly Salvestro said she thought the day had gone well, despite the difficult subject matter.
"I think it was really good, we got great feedback from people. The caliber of speakers was fantastic," she said.
"It was confronting but it is a really important issue to talk about. It's not comfortable but it's a needed conversation."
She added that there was a little hopefulness at the end of the day, with the note that simply having the conference at all was making progress.
"I think there was a bit of hopefulness that things can get better and there's hope that our communities can have those difficult conversations. It would have been nice to see more people, and more men there."
First up on the day was a talk from survivor-turned-advocate Simone O'Brien, who spoke on how her life changed after she was beaten and almost killed by a former partner just after breaking up with him.
With a long and ongoing process of recovery that left her blind in one eye, no sense of smell and damage to her skull, she has dedicated herself to advocacy work and preventing it from happening to anyone else.
She shared the warning signs that could have tipped her off, and urged attendees to take any red flag seriously - even the ones that seem minor.
"A little red flag is a big red flag ... run with your gut feeling on things, it tells you the truth," she said.
Renowned advocate Tarang Chawla took the stage next, sharing his own experience and dedication after losing his 23-year-old sister Nikita in 2015.
Mr Chawla urged more action from the government on domestic violence, criticising the announcement of $925 million to address the issue and calling for more,
"It can't be ignored. It's obvious this is on many hearts and minds. The fact this is being held in the country and has brought so many to it is evidence more support is needed in the bush," he said.
Wrapping up the day was a panel discussion with local speakers from Linking Communities Network, solicitors and the keynote speakers from earlier in the day.
LCN CEO Yvonne Wilson said that there had been progress made on the issue of domestic violence but was hoping to see more - mentioning ankle bracelets as a potential solution.
"People are far more aware of its existence and are happy to speak out about it," Mrs Wilson said.
"I think it's positive the government have tightened laws surround violence over the years but it could and should go a lot further."
