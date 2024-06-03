Volunteers saluted following successful Griffith Red Shield Appeal

Over $7000 has so far been raised as a result of this year's Griffith Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal, with majority of the proceeds obtained at the Griffin Plaza.
This years cohort of volunteers was extensive, with over 50 donating their time and efforts to collect the funds for the appeal which was held at the weekend.
Griffith Salvation Army Major Lyn Cathcart said the takings were on par with previous years but she was particularly impressed with the number of volunteers.
"In previous years we've generally had some gaps in our volunteer base but this year we had a full brigade which was really pleasing to see," Major Cathcart said.
"We had donation stalls at eight sites - including at the shops in Yenda - and $965 was raised at the Griffin Plaza alone, led by our rural chaplains, Captains Natalie and Simon Steele.
"They are new to town and must have a great deal of charisma as normally Rossies performs the best. However Rossies wasn't too far behind either.
"A huge thank you to the generosity of our wonderful community."
A project for the funds to be invested towards is yet to be determined, but some ideas are being formulated.
"It would be good to have some public toilets installed at the church, but that's a project that will take time and further funding so at the moment nothing has been set in stone," Major Cathcart said.
"We will deliberate a bit more on what exactly we would like to do but certainly the outcome of the weekend was very positive.
"I think it was a particularly successful and generous outcome given the current economic climate," she said.
"At the end of the day we can only do what we can do but I think this year we went above and beyond."
