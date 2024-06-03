Carrathool history to be unveiled with time capsule opening

Current and former Carrathool residents will have an opportunity to reflect on their past when a time capsule is opened next month.
So far a great deal of mystery surrounds the contents of the capsule, which was created as part of the townships centenary celebrations in 1983.
Other parts of the event are being planned, including a celebration of the iconic Carrathool Bridge which turns 100 this year.
Organiser Angela Masters says the event is already garnering a great deal of attention, with former residents and affiliate's of Carrathool planning on returning from as far as Victoria and QLD.
"There's a lot of excitement building for this," Ms Masters said.
"I think a part of the interest and intrigue is the fact no one really knows what's going to be in the capsule; no one seems to recall what was put in it."
Adding to the mystery is the fact the capsule is quite large, bigger than a gas cylinder according to Ms Masters.
"I was there at the time it was put together but was only 14 and I don't recall what the contents were," she said.
"There are some ideas floating around, including that it might be bottles of wine, money, and photographs.
"Interestingly, the reason it was due to be open in July is to coincide with 100 years of the Carrathool bridge - which is the last of its kind..
"The centenary itself was huge, with some 3000 people in attendance.
"So many people have reached out to me about the opening that I'm sure there will be a couple of hundred at least who will attend."
Ms Masters aims to operantly display the items from the capsule.
"Whether that be at the hall and in what fashion I'm yet to find out, but I'm working through how that might be done," she said.
"I'm also in talks with council about how the bridge will be celebrated.
"I know there are a lot of ex-Carrathool residents in Griffith and the surrounding area. I encourage them to come along for the unveiling," she said.
"I think those coming from far and wide will get a surprise simply by how much our village has changed over the years.
"I love the history of Carrathool and I'm very proud to have family from the area from before the town was established.
"I simply couldn't let this milestone go unnoticed; the opening of the capsule means a lot to me as well as to be part of this amazing moment," Ms Masters said.
The opening will be held at the Carrathool Community Hall on Wednesday July 24, commencing at 10.30am.
In addition to the opening, plenty of food and drink will be on offer as well as other anticipated events.
Those wishing for further information are encouraged to contact Ms Masters at timecapsulcarrathool@mail.com or 0456 128 274.
