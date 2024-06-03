Panel discussion an 'insightful' part of Regional DV conference

A key component of last week's Regional Domestic and Family Violence Conference has been haled as both insightful and informative.
A panel discussion consisting of local solicitors, Griffith Linking Communities staff, and keynote guest speakers - both advocates and survivors - lead the segment on May 31.
"It was wonderful to have this kind of discussion in a country area and with such wonderful speakers," Griffith Linking Communities CEO Yvonne Wilson said.
"Topics included coercive control and changes in family law, very topical given some of those will be enacted next month.
"The questions audience members had were very pertinent and our speakers answered those from their hearts as domestic and family violence has touched all of their lives."
Asked at the panel how domestic violence has changed over the decades she has been in her role, Mrs Wilson said while the problem remains, there is much more awareness and active efforts being made to address it.
"People are far more aware of its existence and are happy to speak out about it," Mrs Wilson said.
"I think it's positive the government have tightened laws surround violence over the years but it could and should go a lot further.
"I don't think AVOs are taken seriously enough by the courts; there shouldn't multiple repeat offences as this indicates a problem in the system.
"It's my opinion the introduction of ankle bracelets may help curb this and it's something on the agenda for the government to think about."
Guest speakers were also asked about how they moved forward from their experiences.
"Simone said she chooses not to talk about the perpetrator and aims to move forward in her life," Mrs Wilson said.
"Tarang Chawla was asked how his family dealt with the death of his sister and his answer was similar, choosing to move forward and not allow bitter sentiment bring them down.
"General questions from the floor included responsibilities of the community when it comes to gendered violence and what individuals can do to address it," she said.
"Holding this panel discussion at the end of the conference was a great way for people to ask questions that might have occurred to them over the course of the day.
"The fact questions could be asked anonymously also enriched the discussion," she said.
"It proved so popular that we actually had to extend time for the discussion as many more questions came up than what was expected."
She praised those who played a part in organising and delivering the overall event.
"Enough cannot be said about how big this conference was to deliver," Mrs Wilson said.
"I truly take my hat off to the staff of Linking Communities who were heavily involved in that.
"It was so great to see so many people come from far and wide to be present, and to have our local member Helen Dalton in the audience.
"I certainly came away with much insight and I believe everyone who was there did too."
